Texas Utility Help expands services for homeowners and renters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Utility Help program is expanding its services.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has added $48,000,000 to the Texas Utility Help program to support homeowners and renters who need help paying for their utilities.

To qualify, you must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty income guidelines. At least one person in the household must be a United States citizen or a qualified immigrant.

The money can be used to pay off all past-due balances and up to $2,400 of future payments.

For more information on the program, you can call 855-566-2057 toll-free or visit their website.