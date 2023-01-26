Watch Now
Texas Utility Help expands services for homeowners and renters

Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 26, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Utility Help program is expanding its services.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has added $48,000,000 to the Texas Utility Help program to support homeowners and renters who need help paying for their utilities.

To qualify, you must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty income guidelines. At least one person in the household must be a United States citizen or a qualified immigrant.

The money can be used to pay off all past-due balances and up to $2,400 of future payments.

For more information on the program, you can call 855-566-2057 toll-free or visit their website.

