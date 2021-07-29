Texas State Aquarium's $15M wildlife rescue breaks ground

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium and the Port of Corpus Christi held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new wildlife rescue facility on Thursday.

Texas State Aquarium A future rendering of the Wildlife Rescue

The $15-million, 20,000 sq. ft. wildlife rescue center will be located next to the Texas State Aquarium, and will have state-of-the-art veterinary medical equipment and a multimedia theater, according to a press release.

Texas State Aquarium A future rendering of the Wildlife Rescue

"The Aquarium’s goal is to increase capacity for wildlife rescue and response, facilitate learning for veterinary medical students and veterinary technologists, and foster a better understanding for the public regarding what each of us can do to help protect wildlife," says a post from the aquarium.

The Port of Corpus Christi donated $2.5 million for the project.

“For many years, Port of Corpus Christi and the Texas State Aquarium have partnered to protect the unique diversity of animal life and seawater habitats that make our region exceptional,” said Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chair Charlie Zahn. “Construction of the new Wildlife Rescue Center will provide unparalleled medical care to gulf wildlife, and all of us at the Port are overjoyed to partner with the Aquarium in this noble pursuit.”

Texas State Aquarium A future rendering of the Wildlife Rescue

Construction for the Port of Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue at the Texas State Aquarium is slated to begin this month, and the images in this story are renderings of how the facility is expected to look.