Texas State Aquarium to extend hours for summer, add new 4D film, other experiences

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium will have new features to go along with their longer hours for the summer, which starts Memorial Day weekend.

The TSA has announced the introduction of a new 4D film, and additional animal presentations to look out for this summer, according to a release.

"These opportunities will give guests a variety of ways to celebrate the holiday, beat the summer heat, and discover the wonders of the ocean," officials said in the release.

In the new 4D Happy Feet movie experience, guests will be able to dance with the penguin Mumble from the movie.

"Featured in digital 3D and brought to life with 4D multi-sensory effects, this is an immersive experience for the whole family to enjoy," officials said.

The experience, the release states, will be playing throughout the season in the Whataburger 4D Theater and is included with aquarium admission.

"During their visit, guests can also stop by the new Port Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue to get an up-close look at the areas where our Wildlife Rescue Program rehabilitates and cares for Texas wildlife," the release states.

Beginning Saturday, the new hours for the TSA will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Wildlife center will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TSA officials added they hope the new H-E-B Splash Park that is currently under construction can be opened to the public in "late June."

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.