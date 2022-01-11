Watch
Texas State Aquarium brings back Sensory Sensitive Sundays in 2022

KRIS file photo.
The Texas State Aquarium.
Texas State Aquarium
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jan 11, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium has announced that their Sensory Sensitive Sundays are back!

Starting January 16, and going on every third Sunday during the winter and spring months, the aquarium will provide a quieter, modified environment for families with sensory sensitive children.

There will be modified animal presentations, designated quiet zones, music will be lowered, and signs will be placed throughout the aquarium to inform families of what to expect in a space, including lights, music changes, and free-flying birds.

The dates for Sensory Sensitive Sundays can be found below:

  • January 16, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • February 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • March 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • April 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • May 15, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

You can buy pre-sale tickets by emailing mpena@txstateaq.org

