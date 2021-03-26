Texas Secretary of State recognizes Guajardo for 'Save our Seniors' program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs is recognizing Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo for the development of the Save our Seniors Program that the state has been using all over Texas.

"This #WomensHistoryMonth, I want to recognize

@MayorGuajardo of Corpus Christi (where I grew up) for her leadership in implementing @GovAbbott’s “Save Our Seniors” statewide initiative to help vaccinate Texans who are 75 years and older or homebound," Hughs tweeted from the official Texas Secretary of State Twitter page. "Thank you Mayor for your leadership and for serving as a role model for women in public service."

The Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) are using the model developed in Corpus Christi to help more seniors get vaccinated throughout the state.

"The Save Our Seniors program will help us reach vulnerable homebound seniors across the state and provide them with live-saving COVID-19 vaccines," said Gov. Greg Abbott. "As more communities are identified and selected for the program, we will be able to get more shots in arms and further strengthen our response to this virus."

