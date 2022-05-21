Texas Rivera Empire donates thousands of dollars to local nonprofits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rivera Empire has been giving back to the community for 36-years, it first started by focusing on HIV and AIDS but as it becomes more controllable, the organization shifted gears.

Andrew Wilcox, Emperor 33, with the organization said that they love giving back to the community.

"The emphasis was on HIV and AIDS medication treatment when no one else was doing it," Wilcox said.

He added that this current reign of their emperor and empress was two years because of the pandemic and they were able to raise the money they needed to help nonprofits across the Coastal Bend.

"This year we have already given out quite a bit of money, for this two-year reign," he said.

They were able to raise over 33 thousand dollars to give to local charities.

Saturday they will be giving four more checks, to the Rainbow Room, the Unitarian church, and the Coastal Bend Pride Center.

Andrew Dollard, Vice President said that they were able to manage through the pandemic.

"We wanted to make sure that we didn't let our community down as much as we could during the pandemic," he said

The organization was determined to continue its contribution to its community. They would sell food, and even host shows to make it possible.

They are eager to continue to help and educate the community in the Coastal Bend.