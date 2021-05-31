Watch
Texas red snapper season begins on Tuesday

Dave Martin/AP
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, fresh red snapper is iced and ready for sale at Aquila Seafood in Bon Secour, Ala. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
Red snapper
Posted at 2:52 PM, May 31, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday is a big day for recreational anglers and charter boat operators.

Federal waters open up on June 1 for red snapper season.

For private recreational anglers, the season will run until Aug. 3.

Charter boat operators get an extra day.

Their red snapper season ends on Aug. 2.

Bag and size limits have not changed for the 2021 red snapper season.

The limit is two fish per person daily with a 16-inch minimum size limit in federal water.

If the red snapper is caught in state waters, the bag limit is four per person daily and a 15-inch minimum.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
