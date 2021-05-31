Texas red snapper season begins on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday is a big day for recreational anglers and charter boat operators.

Federal waters open up on June 1 for red snapper season.

For private recreational anglers, the season will run until Aug. 3.

Charter boat operators get an extra day.

Their red snapper season ends on Aug. 2.

Bag and size limits have not changed for the 2021 red snapper season.

The limit is two fish per person daily with a 16-inch minimum size limit in federal water.

If the red snapper is caught in state waters, the bag limit is four per person daily and a 15-inch minimum.