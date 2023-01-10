Texas lawmakers open up post Covid-19 legislative session

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people jam-packed the Texas House chamber to witness the official opening of the 88th legislative session.

It’s a far cry from previous sessions impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

This was different. Lawmakers and their families. Media representatives. Lobbyists. They were all back. Smiles. Handshakes. Hugs.

When the gavel sounded the opening of the 2023 session, something else huge welcomed lawmakers who took part in the ceremonial swearing-in: a major budget surplus. $32.7 billion.

Lawmakers immediately targeted items like property tax relief, mental health care (especially after the 2022 Uvalde elementary school massacre), teacher pay-raises and much-needed money to repair aging roads and water systems.

For the Coastal Bend, the area’s highest ranking House member Representative Todd Hunter outlined some important legislative items on his wishlist.

They include windstorm insurance reform, mental health and suicide prevention for veterans, oyster mariculture (investing in oyster industry) and pumping money into the music and film tourism industry.

“Why are we making movies about Texas in another state? Doesn’t make any sense. Let’s bring that economics to Texas. The music industry. It is great travel tourism. It’s something that everybody enjoys. Let’s make sure we are developing those laws is able to develop more in Texas,” said Hunter.

Lawmakers will meet for 140 days covering other issues like education, immigration reform, abortion (with exceptions). There are also bills filed aimed at legalizing restricted casino gambling and sports betting in the Line Star state.

Tuesday's speech from Representative Dade Phelan (Beaumont). He is the 76th Speaker of the Texas House and is currently serving his fourth term as State Representative for District 21.