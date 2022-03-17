Texas Jazz Festival returns to Heritage Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work crews were at Heritage Park on Thursday putting the finishing touches on what will be the site for the 60th annual Texas Jazz Festival.

The two-day event begins Friday and runs through Saturday.

Organizers say the Texas Jazz Festival is the longest and largest free, running festival of its kind in the world.

Three stages will feature some of the best jazz musicians from around the world, and there will also be plenty of food and market vendors.

The 2021 version of the festival was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The Texas Jazz Festival opens at 5 p.m. Friday, and ends at midnight.

Saturday's hours are from noon until midnight.