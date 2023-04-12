Texas House votes to keep daylight saving permanent, but it's not official

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas residents annually spring the clock forward or fall back — but what if the State of Texas kept daylight saving altogether and made it permanent?

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 19 states don't change their clocks twice a year for daylight saving time.

On Tuesday, the Texas House voted 136-5 to give initial approval to HB1422, to stay on daylight saving time moving forward.

And even if the bill passes the Senate thereafter, it still has to go through Congress for any sort of approval at the federal level.

Although states can be exempt from daylight saving time, which keeps them on standard time all year, states do not have any power to permanently observe it, as broken down by the Texas Tribune.

Carla Garza said one standard time year-round will allow her children to be more active.

“Most of the time when it gets darker quicker, the kids are inside, and they just play video games, or they’re on their phones and they don’t socialize,” Garza said. “As in the springtime when we do have longer days, I see them at the park longer, they’re at the baseball fields longer for our little community.”

Texas State Rep. Will Metcalf drafted the bill and said it’s causing more headaches than it should.

Many people in the Coastal Bend agree.

“I like having the extra hour after work of daylight. I like going out and doing thing, like playing golf and going to the beach,” Benjamin Bartlett said.

He added that people care more about the daylight more than they do about the night.

“No one cares about it being dark in the morning," Bartlett said. "It just gives us early people more pride about getting up.”

