Texas Highway Patrol reminds drivers to be aware of school zones as students head back to school

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Many school districts will be back in session after the holiday break so the Texas Department of Public Safety wants to raise safety awareness when it comes to the roads.

DPS says that it's important to remember to "Stay Alert" and watch for the speed limit in school zones during the morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times.

Rob Mallory with DPS explains that drivers should also stop and not go around school buses when their red flashing lights are on or else drivers will be fined.

"Passing a school bus is a pretty steep fine for a first-time offense. The fine is $500 to $1250 fine on the first offense and it goes up to $2000 for the second offense within 5 years," said Rob Mallory, Safety Education Sergeant with DPS.

Mallory also points out how important it is for parents to talk about safety with their kids when waiting for the bus. Students should stay away from the street and wait till the bus comes to a complete stop before getting into the vehicle.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down, stay alert, and follow all traffic laws to keep children safe and avoid fines and tickets. Some other helpful tips include:



Staying alert and putting your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.

Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.

Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.

Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

For more information on keeping children safe in school zones, visit https://www.txdot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-campaigns/back-to-school.html.