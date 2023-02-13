Texas DPS: Woman dies after being pinned underneath tractor-trailer in Kenedy County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of 59-year-old New Jersey native Tina Berki in Kenedy County, after officials said she was pinned underneath a trailer, according to a release.

The release states on Feb. 11 at 9 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer and Berki made a stop on U.S. Route 77 near the Sarita-U.S. border checkpoint to use the restroom, which was located underneath the cargo trailer of the truck.

Both the driver and the passenger used the bathroom at different times.

According to the release, the driver "never realized" the passenger had left the tractor-trailer after he was back in in the vehicle, and began to drive.

Officials said Berki was then pinned under the trailer as he proceeded to drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Texas DPS officials said the incident is still under investigation.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.