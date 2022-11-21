Texas DPS investigating weekend Jim Wells County fatal crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash the happened over the weekend in Jim Wells County.
According to a release, the accident happened on Nov. 20, at about 6:44 p.m. on FM-624 east of U.S. Hwy-281.
A black Ford F-150 was traveling east on FM-624 when the vehicle veered onto the westbound lane of travel and crashed head on with a Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer, the release states.
Shortly after the impact, the Ford F-150 caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames.
The release states the driver was burned beyond recognition because of the fire.
The driver of the F-150 will be identified once the next of kin is notified and DPS troopers are still investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.
For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.