Texas Department of Criminal Justice hosting hiring event at Garza East Unit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) announced they are having a hiring event at the Garza East Unit in Beeville, Texas, on April 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hiring event will provide opportunities for attendees to explore the available positions and engage with TDCJ representatives.

"To participate in the hiring event, interested candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes, proof of education, a valid form of ID, and their social security card," said organizers.

TDCJ representatives will be available to answer any questions, provide information, guide applicants through the hiring process, and even hire qualified candidates on the spot.

For more information about the hiring event, please contact the Training and Leader Development Division: (936) 437-3250.

