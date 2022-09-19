Texas A&M University-Kingsville's upcoming Tamalada Festival celebrates traditions of Hispanic heritage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville students and staff, are preparing for the upcoming Tamalada Festival.

The festival will celebrate family, food, and traditions centered around Hispanic Heritage Month this Saturday, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Conner Museum Grounds.

Several events are planned during the festival, including the Best Boots contest, Loteria, tamal talks, storytelling, and crafts.

Joey Villanueva y Su Conjunto will also perform live music during Saturday's festival.

"Join us for a tamale tasting from Hillcrest Tortillas in Hebbronville, Aguas Frescas, margaritas, conjunto performance, and family-friendly activities, children's coloring station, corn husk crafts, narratives, and best boots contest," said TAMU-K festival organizers.

The first annual Tamalada Festival will draw in people from all over the Coastal Bend area to celebrate and learn about Hispanic culture and heritage.

For more information on the Tamalada Festival, visit their website here.