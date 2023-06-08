Texas A&M University-Kingsville offers new Sound Recording Technology Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M University-Kingsville will now be able to broaden their learning of the elements of music with a new bachelor's degree program in Sound Recording Technology (SRT).

It's for undergraduates, and the university says it is aimed at giving students a unique opportunity to pursue studies in the field of audio production while maintaining a balanced approach to musical studies.

"Our program actually aims at taking actual musicians," Dr. Brian Thacker, Associate Professor at the School of Music, said, "The first two years of this degree program, they do have recording classes, but they’re just like performance majors. They still have to take lessons on their instruments; they still have to be in ensembles; they have to take music theory; they have to take music history, so that they are a well-rounded musician.”

The degree program is the only bachelor’s degree program in sound recording technology offered in South Texas. However, it's the second program offered in the entire state; Stephen F. Austin State University is the other.

Thacker said that he focuses on teaching students with hands-on experience and says it's important for existing students and newly enrolled to develop technical skills that emerge into the true knowledge of the recreation, mechanical and electrical production of audio, sound mixing and mastering.

"Our school is offering very similar to what in Europe, they call it a tonmeister kind of degree. That's where you are a musician and then you learn the art of recording afterward. It brings a totally different aspect and allow the students to professionally become musically trained." Thacker said.

The degree program will officially launch in Fall 2023, but a small group of music students started taking recording classes in Fall 2022.

However, the program is not only limited to music majors. If you are not looking to obtain a bachelor's degree in SRT, the program is also offering certificates for students that just want to take a course or two.

Students interested in studying Sound Recording Technology must audition for the School of Music and be accepted to Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Here is a list of the courses included in the program:

MUSI 1321 – Audio Recording I

MUSI 1322 – Audio Recording II

MUSI 2235 – Recording Studio Operations

MUSI 3261 – Music Entrepreneurship

MUSI 3276 – Live Sound Techniques

MUSI 4335 – Classical/Jazz Recording and Mixing

MUSI 4336 – Commercial Recording and Mixing

MUSI 4337 – Advanced Recording Systems

MUSI 4351 – Multimedia Sound Techniques (Applied Lessons in Recording)

MUSA 3210 – Applied Recording

MUSA 3220 – Applied Recording

MUSA 4210 – Applied Advanced Recording (Internship)

MUSA 4220 – Applied Advanced Recording (Senior Recital/Project)

