Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi celebrates Women's History Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Women's History Month, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi hosted a special event honor women on their campus.

On Tuesday, TAMU-CC hosted an event at the University Ballroom with a kick off luncheon.

The event was made to highlight the impact of women all around the world.

"I think it is all about showcasing what makes us unique, and the different way that womanhood can be represented across campus, from students faculty, staff, all the way to our community," Sophia Oropeza, the specialist for the Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, said.

Students were also able to check out many books to learn about different way women tell their story.

Many women student organizations were also present to give information for students to get involved.

The event had activities such as dancing, singing, contests and discussions. Different types of activities will take place all month on their campus.

For the schedule of events, click here.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.