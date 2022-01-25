Texas A&M - Kingsville opens lounge for gamers

On Monday afternoon, Texas A&M - Kingsville officials cut the ribbon on the Javelina Gaming lounge. The state-of-the-art gaming center features 10 of the latest gaming PCs and monitors.

The lounge, which is located on the first floor of the James C. Jernigan Library, was put together through efforts between the departments of Recreational Sports and Student Activities.

The lounge will be open from 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Only currently enrolled students can access the lounge.