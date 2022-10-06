Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Texas A&M Kingsville Honors 4 Alumni at 'Tejano Heritage Awards'

Texas A&M Kingsville Honors 4 Alumni at Tejano Heritage Awards
KRIS 6 NEWS
Texas A&M Kingsville Honors 4 Alumni at Tejano Heritage Awards
Posted at 3:20 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 16:20:37-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some very special alumni from Texas A&M Kingsville returned to campus on Wednesday night.

They were there to be honored at the University's Tejano Heritage Awards Banquet.

Those that were honored include Lily Flores Janecek, a former journalist here in the Coastal Bend, Dr. Norma Elia Cantu, a writer and professor over at Trinity University in San Antonio, Cesar A. Martinez, a world renowned artist; and Dr. Rito Silva, the Vice President for Enrollment Services and Student Affairs at Texas A&M University Kingsville.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Early voting locations for Nueces County