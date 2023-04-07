Texas A&M Corpus Christi honor friends of engineering

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the brightest minds when it comes to engineering were on the campus of Texas A&M Corpus Christi Thursday afternoon.

The University was hosting its Friends of Engineering Luncheon.

It was a chance to honor those who have made a huge contribution to the school's College of Engineering.

Valero Energy Corporation and Mrs. Patty Mueller were honored for their work in inspiring students to get into the engineering field.

Valero's sponsorship of the Coastal Bend Engineering Competition has allowed students in grades 6-12 opportunities to experience engineering through hands-on activities.

Meanwhile, Patty Mueller established the Joseph P. Mueller Endowed Scholarship in engineering in memory of her husband.

Right now there are nearly 1,100 students in the College of Engineering at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

