Texas A&M-Corpus Christi addresses campus food insecurity with monthly grocery giveaways

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi students are not an exception to food insecurity that many college students face.

To tackle this issue, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi teamed up with the Coastal Bend Food Bank and created Izzy's Food Pantry, a place where students who need food can get it for free. They hosted their monthly event where students could take home groceries without paying a dime.

Joe Hayen, director of disability services at TAMU-CC, says that not knowing where your next meal is coming from may cause a student to struggle academically.

"The research has showed that food insecurity does affect academic performance. So if we can help provide that support to students by offsetting some of the needs related to food, so they can focus on their academics, that’s our goal here."

Austin Anderson, A biology student at TAMU-CC, says that the event provided not only financial relief but also healthy choices.

“I’m running a little bit low on money so it's actually really nice to have actual good produce and like healthy meals and healthy options to pick for free.”

The next monthly giveaway is on October 20th. You can help by donating financially or donating non-perishable food to the university.

