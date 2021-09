CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is presenting its Coastal Bend College Night Expo from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the school's University Center on Ocean Drive.

More than 45 colleges and universities from Texas and other states will be there to share information and answer questions about admissions and financial aid.

Local middle and high school students are encouraged to attend to prepare themselves for college.