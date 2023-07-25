Tenants at Nueces Lofts Apartments receive a rent reduction due to inconveniences

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many renters have come together to sign a petition to lower their rent to what they say they were entitled to when they moved in.

“I wouldn’t even call it an inconvenience at this point. It has actually materially affected my life in the building and many others' lives in the building too,” said Misty Parker, a tenant who lives on the tenth floor at the Nueces Lofts.

For the last six weeks now, Parker has been walking up and down the stairs when she leaves her house because the elevators haven’t been working.

“I work and leave in the morning, and then I bundle everything that I have to do before I get home because once I climb the ten floors to get up, I do not want to get back out,” Parker said.

A few days ago, tenants started a petition stating actions should be taken for the time the elevators have not been working.

“We need to know what is going on in the building. We want a rent reduction because we have been paying full market price for our apartments this entire time, and the reality is there is no market in the entire country for a ten-floor walk-up,” Parker said.

The petitions is requesting a one percent rent reduction for every day the elevator has been out.

On Tuesday afternoon, residents received a letter on their doors stating the building owners would reduce the rent by 30 % for the month of August.

The spokesperson for the Nueces Lofts, Debbie Lindsey Opel, says The Nueces Lofts want to show their appreciation to their tenants for their understanding during this time.

While some tenants might feel like their concerns were addressed, others have different thoughts.

“I don’t think it’s enough, personally. They might accept it. It's almost inhumane, it’s an embarrassing offer,” Steven New, tenant at The Nueces Lofts, said.

As of today, it has been 42 days since the elevator has not been working, and because of this, renters insist they are in the right of a rent reduction for the time the elevator has been out of service.

