BISHOP, Texas — Bishop City Council has approved TxDOT's request to temporarily change the speed limit between FM 70 and County Road 4 on U.S. Highway 77 during the construction of on/off ramps.

Bishop police say that effective immediately, the speed limit within Bishop city limits will be 60 MPH on U.S. Highway 77, until further notice.

The area is also considered a 'work zone', so anybody not following traffic rules risks being fined double.