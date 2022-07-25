CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flatiron Dragados announced tonight's closure for the upcoming Harbor Bridge Project that will affect all southbound US 181 mainlanes.

Officials said the closure is set for Monday, July 25, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes will be closed on US 181 between Beach Avenue and Burleson Street, and a detour to the frontage road will be in place.

"Motorists heading southbound on US 181 will be detoured at the Beach Avenue exit and follow the W Causeway Boulevard frontage road to re-enter US 181 past Burleson Street," said officials.

Portable message signs will be in place to warn motorists of the closure and detour route.

All motorists should consider using alternate routes, follow all traffic control signs, and slow down while driving in work zones.

For more information on all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com

