Temporary closure at Coke and Mestina Street intersection for Harbor Bridge Project

Posted at 3:40 PM, Aug 10, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be a temporary closure at the intersection of Coke and Mestina Street from 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15., according to a press release from the Harbor Bridge Project.

Residents will be able to access the roads from Lester to Mestina Street or Lipan to Coke Street.

The release states that the intersection is being closed to all local traffic for roadway construction until it reopens.

Drivers are urged to be aware of the closure, consider using alternate routes, slow down and follow all traffic control rules. All work will continue weather permitting.

