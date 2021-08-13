Teenage boy struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teenage boy was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Weber and Holly Road.

According to police, an 18-year-old boy was riding his bicycle to Weber along Holly Road, in the bike lane, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.

Police say the 43-year-old driver of the vehicle pulled into the business parking lot while medics transported the teenager to the hospital.

Investigators said it appears alcohol did not play a factor.

Police said they are still investigating the crash but no charges have been filed.