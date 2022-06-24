The man driving the car that flipped near Whataburger Field, killing two people, turned himself in to Corpus Christi Police Department officers on Thursday.

Hector Martinez was driving the white Chevrolet Camaro reportedly involved in street racing on May 31 in which two Ray High School seniors were killed.

The affadavit issued for the 18-year-old's arrest states that he and three others — Matthew Garcia, Marcello Saldua, and an unnamed passenger — were in his car after Ray High School's graduation rehearsal ceremony at the American Bank Center.

Police believe Martinez met up with the 18-year-old driver of a blue Ford Mustang near Heritage Park and agreed to race. While the Mustang driver's name has been provided, KRIS 6 News has decided to not name him since he currently isn't facing charges. Two unnamed passengers also were in his car.

The affidavit states that they drivers began heading west on E. Port Avenue. One of the passengers in one of the cars told officers that the cars passed some train tracks and began to race.

The driver of the Mustang reportedly honked his horn three times, which can be heard on surveillance video from a nearby business, as well as accelerating engines.

The passenger then said that the road curved and Martinez lost control of his Camaro. Police state he crashed into a fence, a street sign and a utility pole and rolled over several times, and the car landed on its roof.

Saldua and Garcia were killed.

Martinez faces a charge of Racing on Highway causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death.