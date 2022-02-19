Teen dead after midnight shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teenager is dead after a midnight shooting on Bolivar Street.

According to responding officers, police got a call in at about 12:39 a.m. Saturday morning. They were dispatched to the 2200 Block of Bolivar St., where they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds on the road.

Corpus Christi police officers gave the victim first aide until an ambulance arrived, according to Senior Officer Travis Pace. After the ambulance took the 17-year-old to a local hospital, he died from his wounds.

"A disturbance occured on the street, which escalated into a shooting," Pace said. "Detectives are investigating, as well as the officers, and they're trying to find a suspect, the motive, any other information that we can get out and try and get this individual into custody."

There are no details about the suspect at this hour. Police say this is an active investigation. They ask for anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 888-TIPS (8477).