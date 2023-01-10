Teen battling bone cancer returns to Nueces County Livestock Show

CORPUS CHRISTI — Jose Falcon, or JJ as most people know him, has participated in the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show since he was 11 years old.

“Leatherwork, shop projects, photography, home making,” Falcon said. “(I) got reserve champion and that was the first time I ever showed a goat.”

Whether showing, judging or giving school tours, his commitment to agriculture never ceased.

During the 2022 NCJLS, The Santa Gertrudis High School senior was showing his goat.

“I felt this pain in my knee,” Falcon said.

His family said doctors misdiagnosed it as a sports injury.

“I didn’t realize how serious it was at the time,” he said.

But less than a month later, he learned he had Osteosarcoma.

It was cancer in his leg.

After rigorous chemotherapy at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, his right leg was amputated.

“I woke up and I didn’t want to look down,” Falcon said. “I knew what had happened and it was really tough to get the courage and look down and see that my leg wasn’t there anymore.”

The cancer spread and lead to double lung surgery.

Unfortunately, the cancer returned.

“I did the five main types of chemo that they do for osteosarcoma patients and none of them worked for me so we had to turn to clinical trials,” he said.

The trial allows JJ to be home and gives him a chance for him to return to the show arena.

“My livestock show family bought the goat for me,” Falcon said.

Friends fed and cared for his animal to get it ready for show.

His family also helped when they weren’t by his side.

“They’ve been the heart of why I’m so strong and they’ve helped me through so much,” he said. “I couldn’t do it without them.”

He will show his goat on January 18th.

JJ was recently granted his Make-A-Wish for him and two friends to take a week-long trip to Hawaii. they leave on January 23.

“What has been really what I’ve been holding onto is faith,” Falcon said. “To be cured and live a normal life.”

His stock show family is raising money for him and his show project until January 28.

People can also take part in a buyer group that will help up the sale price of his goat.