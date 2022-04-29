Technology assists Border Patrol agents in locating undocumented immigrants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upgraded technology in Border Patrol stations in the Coastal Bend and the Rio Grande Valley regions are being credited with more effectively helping agents find immigrants entering the United States illegally, according to a Border Patrol news release.

Falfurrias Border Patrol Station camera operators Friday reportedly noticed a suspicious vehicle pulling a livestock trailer across a private property and quickly notified Border Patrol agents in the area.

Moments later, separate Falfurrias Border Patrol agents working near Premont spotted the truck and trailer and tried to conduct an immigration inspection on the vehicle.

"The driver failed to yield and led the agents on a vehicle pursuit," the release states. "The driver crashed the truck through a ranch perimeter fence before several occupants bailed out of the vehicle."

When agents approached the trailer, 25 migrants were found inside, including two unaccompanied children. The people found in the trailer are all undocumented, according to agents.

The truck's driver and other suspects still have not been found.

Camera operators also were able to prevent suspected smuggling in La Joya.