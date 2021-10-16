Teacher starts project to feed food insecure students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Working as a teacher in Flour Bluff, Jon Gain got the idea to help his students and their families out this Thanksgiving.

“I’m a high school teacher, so I know a lot of my students have food security issues, as well as other people with Covid right now," He said. "So I reached out to other teachers in my district, as well as my church Asbury United Methodist and we decided to provide food for 1000 families."

Gain is working with school counselors to get a number of how many students and their families could use a meal like this.

They're asking for people to donate a reusable grocery bag filled with a Thanksgiving meal and a $20 gift card to feed a family of four. The gift card is for families to buy the meat of their choice. A list of all the items is at the bottom of the story.

Gain's wife Isis saw how important it was to him and immediately jumped on board the project.

“I’m really just hoping it brings blessings to families at this time" said Isis. "Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time where you can be with your family, enjoy that time. You shouldn’t have to be worrying about hey can I get a meal?”

"Incredibly difficult," Jon said. "Some have issues of food stamps running out and things like that. so, it’s quite the problem.”

Jon is also reaching out to area churches to partner on the project to get as many meals as possible.

“That just makes you really proud as a pastor," said Forrest Deviney, lead pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church. "That you’ve got folks in your church with a heart for people so big that they’re willing to, not only come up with that idea, but then they go and do all the work for it. I love it, I think it's great. I hope it's a great blessing for the people in this community.

The first day to drop off bags is Sunday Oct. 17 at Asbury United Methodist Church or Grace Community Church. Food will be collected until Nov. 1.

People may also refer a family if you know one in need. You can contact Asbury Church at 361-992-7501 or email office@asburycc.org.

What is needed in the bags are:

1 large stuffing mix

1 large box of instant mashed potatoes

2 packages of brown gravy mix

1 28oz can of corn

1 28oz can of green beans

1 28oz can of fruit cocktail

1 large jello pack (or 2 small)

1 large can of yams

2 cans of cranberry sauce

1 dessert: boxed pie crust with pie filling or cake mix and frosting

1 $20 HEB or Walmart gift card

