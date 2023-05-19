TAMUK giving helping hand to Santa Gertrudis, Kingsville ISD

Learning loss not only affects K-12 students, but also those wanting to go to college and the workforce.

Rito Silva, vice president of enrollment management and student affairs with Texas A&M University-Kingsville, said the university knew it could be a helping hand for local schools, including the Kingsville Independent School District and Santa Gertrudis ISD.

"We have a really close relationship with our school districts and our superintendent, we meet with them often, and we have heard firsthand how learning loss has affected school districts," Silva said.

According to Silva, earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education announced TAMUK is one of 26 institutions selected as an early adopter of the national partnership for student success initiative.

TAMUK has committed 22 percent of its federal work study program funding for the program.

This will also help students in a career track to become teachers.

Cissy Reynolds Perez, superintendent at Kingsville ISD said she has seen the learning loss first hand, especially impacting the third grade level.

"It's going to bring value; it is not going to only help our students become a success but is going to being value to the classroom and teacher," she said. "Third graders who were in kinder they were having to learn their sounds and blends on zoom."

