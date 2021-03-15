Menu

TAMUK among five schools receiving national grants

Schools selected for award boosting STEM-related courses
TAMUK courtesy photo.
Texas A&M-Kingsville was among five schools to receive a Scientific Leadership Grant from the Department of Homeland Security.<br/><br/>
TAMUK receives national grant from Department of Homeland Security
Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 13:55:06-04

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville is one of five schools to get a Scientific Leadership Award from the Department of Homeland Security.

WLBT-TV in Jackson, Miss., reports the schools - described as a Minority-Serving Institution - will receive more than $2.8 million collectively.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate made the announcement recently.

The other schools receiving the award include Jackson State University, University of the District of Columbia, Tennessee State University and the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley.

