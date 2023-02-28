TAMUCC's Spirit of MLK Exemplary Awards recognizes local leaders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi reflects on Black History Month in a special way.

The University hosted a reception Monday for the Spirit of MLK Exemplary Awards.

Each year, these awards are presented to students or community members who embody the dream of the late Civil Rights icon.

Among this year's recipients is Jeremy Coleman, President of the Corpus Christi Chapter of the NAACP.

"Even though I'm the individual who is going to present

it, it goes right back to our chapter, to our association, to our national office, and all of our community partners who helped work towards achieving Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream on a daily basis," said Jeremy Coleman, President of the Corpus Christi Chapter of the NAACP.

Coleman also says getting this award shows the work his group has done for the past three years is being recognized.