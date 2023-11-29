TAMU-CC students give back to the community on Giving Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The spirit of giving is alive this Holiday season as students and staff were spreading kindness yesterday throughout the community for Giving Tuesday.

The global movement was started back in 2012 with a simple idea in mind a day encouraging people to do good by volunteering.

Taking part in this year's Giving Tuesday were 300 Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi staff and faculty members volunteering across 24 locations in the Coastal Bend area.

The first stop on yesterday's schedule was Glenoak Therapeutic Riding Center, where helping children and adults with physical, mental, and learning disabilities is the main focus.

"I'm actually a counselor and I'm very interested in equine therapy and giving back to kids with mental health needs," said Jalen Evans, Counselor at TAMU-CC.

"For me, I have a passion for the autistic population. It's near and dear to my heart and animals have always been a part of me," said Alesandra Garcia, Faculty at TAMU-CC.

This is the 10th year the University has participated in Giving Tuesday. This year, the Island University serviced nonprofit sites, including the USS Lexington, Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery, Mustang Island, Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve, Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, South Texas Botanical Gardens, and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

The students helped the organizations decorate for the holidays, clean headstones and signage at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery, as well as pick up trash.

