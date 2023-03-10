Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TAMU-CC students get lessons in poverty

TAMU-CC students get lessons in poverty
TAMU-CC students get lesson in poverty
Posted at 10:03 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 23:04:34-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi received a real life lesson in the hardships faced by those dealing with poverty.

On Thursday, March 9, TAMU - CC's College of Nursing and Health Sciences held their biannual poverty simulation. The event was designed to make students more aware of some of the people they may encounter as part of their job, and how to sympathize with them.

The event also showed the students what the resources are available to help those struggling financially. About50 students took part in this simulation.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Women's History Month