TAMU-CC students get lessons in poverty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi received a real life lesson in the hardships faced by those dealing with poverty.

On Thursday, March 9, TAMU - CC's College of Nursing and Health Sciences held their biannual poverty simulation. The event was designed to make students more aware of some of the people they may encounter as part of their job, and how to sympathize with them.

The event also showed the students what the resources are available to help those struggling financially. About50 students took part in this simulation.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.