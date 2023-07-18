TAMU-CC researcher to be featured in Discovery's annual Shark Week

CORPUS CHRISTI — Shark Week on Discovery kicks off July 23, and a Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi researcher will be featured in the yearly celebration for the sixth year.

Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation Assistant Research Scientist Kesley Banks with TAMU-CC's Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies will appear again during this year’s programming.

Banks is a shark expert, and she works to tag and track sharks off Texas beaches and around artificial reefs in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Sharks are a vital part of our oceans,” Banks said. “Without them, our oceans are out of balance. By working to understand the importance of their ecological roles and conserving these apex predators, we’re helping to ensure healthy oceans for both current and future generations.”

Banks, along with other shark experts, aim to change the public’s perception of sharks.

“Sharks are great ambassadors for the ocean,” said Greg Stunz, HRI’s Senior Executive Director and Director of the CSSC.

“They are a key that opens the door for scientific curiosity and discovery. Most people are fascinated with sharks, and with the help of these charismatic animals, we have a great opportunity to teach children and adults about why healthy oceans are essential to the well-being of people and the planet,” Stunz added.

Banks will appear in an all-new episode of the “Monster Mako” series. It airs Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m. on Discovery, while previous episodes of “Monster Mako” can be viewed on Discovery’s website.

To further celebrate sharks this month, HRI’s acclaimed podcast, The Gulf Stream, will feature an episode with Banks discussing all things sharks, their importance to our oceans, and what inspired her to study sharks as part of her career. Find the episode, recorded in partnership with the Texas State Aquarium, on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts on Shark Awareness Day, Friday, July 14.

