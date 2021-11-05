TAMU-CC graphic art on display in downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a new exhibit of graphic art on display in downtown Corpus Christi, featuring a group of artists you've probably never heard of.

Graphic design students from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi installed the works of art on the exterior of the TAMU-CC building on North Chaparral.

The exhibition features the work of African-American or Hispanic graphic artists whose work has been under-represented.

The display was put up as part of the student's studies on historical perspectives in graphic design.

