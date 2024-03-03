TAMU- CC closes homecoming week with block party at the American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TAMU-CC closed their Homecoming Week with a block party at the American Bank Center. The event gave Alumni a chance to reconnect with former classmates and professors. The party was family-friendly and also included free games for everyone to enjoy.

KRIS 6 NEWS

Elvia Aguilar, the Executive Director of Alumni Engagement for the Univeristy said the event took eight months of planning and was excited to see the departments hard work pay off. "We’re a growing a university. We’re Corpus Christi’s University. And to see Alumni come from all over the world come and reconnect with their friends is an awesome feeling," Aguilar said.

