Talk to the Mayor: Guajardo talks marina construction, Fourth of July festivities

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo joined KRIS 6 News at Noon anchor Jeff Dubrof on Thursday in her weekly segment to talk about what the city of Corpus Christi has been up to this week.

Guajardo told Dubrof that construction has begun on the Corpus Christi Marina's boat slips. The marina sustained damage after Hurricane Hanna hit the city in 2020, causing damage to it and to other iconic Corpus Christi sites such as Bob Hall Pier.

Guajardo said the construction is due to last 12 to 14 months.

She also talked about the return of the Mayor's Big Bang Celebration this year, and the additions to the festivities, including a barbecue cook-off at Nueces Brewing Co. starting at 9 a.m. Friday.