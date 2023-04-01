Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action celebrated in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A nationwide movement to stand up and speak out against the tobacco industry has taken root in Corpus Christi.

Also known as Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, Project HOPE and the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids teamed up on Saturday to host a community cleanup event in honor of this day.

The main effort was to clean up cigarette butts and vape pens, along with other trash and litter.

Participants hope to show the city of Corpus Christi why there is a need for an ordinance preventing tobacco use in parks.

