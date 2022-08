TAFT, Texas — A lot of excitement in Taft as a new school year is just around the corner.

Thursday evening students in the Taft Independent School District got to take part in a school supply giveaway.

Kids from all over the district received free backpacks, pencils, notepads, and other supplies.

In addition to the supply giveaway there were also free physicals and eye exams.

