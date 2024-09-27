Tacos for Trash: Registration still open for the Texas Adopt-A-Beach Fall Cleanup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986, and since then, 574,550 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up nearly 10,000 tons of trash from our Texas beaches.

Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. wants to remind volunteers to sign up to participate in the Texas General Land Office's Adopt-A-Beach program 2024 Fall Beach Cleanup.

The Fall cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The cleanup area will include tidal flats and marsh habitats along two miles of Highway 361, from the Packery Channel bridge to the Kates Hole Access Parking Lot.

"On the day of the cleanup, you will drive through to check in and pick up a bag of cleanup supplies and instructions on where to go clean and where to leave your trash," said organizers.

The drive-through pick-up location will be the main Packery Flats Bayside Parking Lot, SH 361, Mustang Island, 1 mile north of Zahn Rd.

"Each clean-up bag will contain an Up2U mesh litter bag, gloves, and possibly some cool swag," added organizers.

Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, bring plenty of drinking water, hat, bug spray and sunscreen.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS EVENT:

TIME: Check-in opens at 8:30 am and clean-up ends at noon

LOCATION: Multiple locations along the Texas coast. View locations on this map.

PLAN AHEAD:



Pre-register your group online.

Wear closed-toe shoes and bring plenty of drinking water and a hat.

Adopt-A-Beach will provide all necessary cleanup supplies, but consider bringing your own set of garden or work gloves to use and a reuseable water bottle.

Download the CleanSwell app to track the trash you find!

Review our Frequently Asked Questions! Englishor Spanish

Online registration will remain open until 11 am on Saturday, September 28th.

For more information, visit the the Coastal Bend Bays Foundation website here.

To register for the Texas Adopt-A-Beach Fall Cleanup, click here.

You can also call the Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach program at 1-877-TX-COAST (892-6278).

