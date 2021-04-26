Suspect identified after shooting of 37-year-old woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 33-year-old Jessica Puebla has been identified as a suspect in the shooting of a 37-year-old woman.

According to Lt. Michael Pena of the Corpus Christi Police Department, Detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Section identified Puebla and the Gang Unit was able to track her down Friday, at 9:45 p.m. on the 1700 block of Birch.

On the day of the shooting, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ruth Friday, April 23 at 2:40 a.m.. Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old female, with several gunshot wounds. Witnesses told the officers that the shooter entered the business, walked up to the victim, and called the victim by name before shooting her.

While first responders treated the victim's gunshot wounds, she told officers that she knew the shooter but did not comment on any motive as to why she was shot. She was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Puebla's Aggravated Assault arrest comes with an $80,000.00 bond. She also was additionally charged with Fail to Identify as a Fugitive. When officers tried to identify Jessica, she gave them an alias.