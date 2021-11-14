Suspect arrested after fatal shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police made an arrest after a recent fatal shooting on Holly Road.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Daily Blotter, officers were dispatched to a shooting on 6000 Holly after 2 a.m. Saturday, November 13. They found a vehicle had crashed after the driver and passenger had been shot.

One female was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, while the other was found dead at the scene. After some investigation by detectives, Esten Chavez was arrested for murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is still ongoing. People with any information related to this case are asked to call detectives at 361-886-2840.