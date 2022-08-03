Supreme Court certifies end of 'Remain in Mexico' policy

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Immigration attorney Deborah Rodriguez said the migrant protection program meant asylum seekers had to stay in Mexico awaiting their day in court.

"I think it is important to respect those people who have very real fears of being persecuted should they be returned to their county," she said.

Many had to wait in dangerous situations, but the Supreme Court ruling on on Monday changes that.

"You come in, you're placed in the system, you have a current address weather it is with family or not, you have access to certain benefits with the government, you are able to work, pay taxes and become part of the community until you have your court case heard," Rodriguez said.

The process will determine if the asylum seeker does have a credible fear.

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos believes with the end of this program, there could be an increase in undocumented immigrants.

"It seems like we're being ignored. The federal government has to do more to help us out, and not just by helping us out, but they can help the situation," he said.

Ramos would like to see the federal government address the problem more thoroughly and provide border counties like his with more resources in order to help in certain situations.

