Support rolls in for those affected by brush fire near Falfurrias

FALFURRIAS, Texas — The large brush fire south of Falfurrias has been contained and put out, according to Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos.

The bad news is the damage has been done for several families and the wind has continued to be a problem.

"We were scared," Mona Rosas said, one of the residents in the area of the fire. "We were very scared about the fires because you know we all sacrificed to get what we need."

“It was contained, as odd as that may sound because 300 acres is a lot, but it was contained to that," Ramos said. "Because during the incident it looked horrible and it looked like it was going to get into the city and cause a lot more damage."

Rosas was one of the many people evacuated during the fire on Friday that burned 300 acres, mostly along US-281

Rosas said she and her neighbors evacuated around 2:30 Friday afternoon. Once the fire was out, people were able to return to their homes around midnight.

“Well thank God for the border patrol, and DPS, and the police, and the fire department from different counties that came and they tried to help us out,” she said.

There were no injuries, but unfortunately not everyone could go home.

"We did have several vehicles that were completely burned," Ramos said. "We had six households that were burned that were damaged significantly."

Ramos said support has already started coming in. Dalia Galindo said her church, Park Community Church in Premont, started collecting donations. Now a trailer is set up at the Brooks County Emergency Management Command Post at the Econolodge. There, you can bring donations for the next few days.

"We’ve gotten quite a few calls that they'd like to deliver - again these people lost everything so clothing, household supply, things of that sort," said Ramos.

"Volunteer to help their land," said Rosas. "Take all the burn stuff. That way they can restart their new journey."

A representative of Texas A&M Forest Service said they are advising people to pack a to-go bag, just to be safe. They expect strong winds to continue and that could possibly reignite a fire.

Ramos said fire crews are monitoring hot spot areas to prevent any re-ignition.

