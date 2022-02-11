Support local businesses while you celebrate this Valentine's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Valentine's Day around the corner, many local businesses and restaurants are preparing to make this holiday even sweeter.

Local businesses across the city have created some date-night specials and events for families to enjoy throughout the weekend, and on Valentine's Day.

Kris Tovar, a pillar in the local business industry, has created several Facebook pages where small-business owners team up together and support one another.

On social media under the hashtag, #localslovecc, local business-owners are able to keep a compiled list of events, sales, and other festivities.

"If you know a small business that is not part of our group please invite them! Together we can make a difference," Tovar said.

Many small businesses have taken a hit financially since the beginning of the pandemic, but with reinforcement from the community, countless mom-and-pop shops continue to thrive.

Take a look at the list we compiled of small businesses in the area having Valentine's Day specials throughout the weekend:

VALENTINE'S DINING

Let Them Eat Cake & Eatery - Chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate-covered cherries, and breakable hearts will be available for purchase.

Sal's Bronx Pizza - Valentine's dinner specials include dinner for two for $75. Includes choice of appetizer, salad, entree with fresh-baked focaccia, and dessert.

Atomic Omelette and Grill - Red velvet pancakes and strawberry pancakes available.

Comanche Corner Cafe - Fun chocolate mousse party kits for children and adults are available for purchase.

Kits include:

1 qt Chocolate Mousse

1 pt Lightly sweetened vanilla whipped cream

1.5 lb washed fresh fruit, premium nuts, select candies, fresh mint leaves

Chocolate shavings

Each kit feeds 4 to 5 people for $49

EVENTS

Marker 37 at Sunset Island Market Days - On Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, shopping, live music by Johnny Kiser, food, and games will be featured.

Sal's Bronx Pizza - Live jazz music on Feb. 11-14, from 6-9 p.m. Live comedy show on Feb. 11-14, from 9:30-11 p.m.

Corpus Christi Animal Services - Feb. 11 from 3-5 p.m. for their Special Woof Pack Reader's Valentine.

GIFT IDEAS

The Crown Jewel - Gift cards and various beauty services are available for purchase.

Rhinestone Gal VIP - Valentine jewelry, outfits and gift cards are available for purchase.

Ocean Wave Therapeutic Massage - 60 minute massages for $50 are available for purchase.

Rose Soiree - Beautiful flowers and gift baskets are available.

Diamond Island by St. Eve's Noel - Custom jewelry available for purchase.

Body Concepts - Gift cards, specials on Botox and filler are available.

Ezekiel Diamond Co - Gold-dipped roses , jewelry, and other gifts available for purchase.

Rhinestone-Gal - Valentine attire, jewelry, and gifts are available for purchase.