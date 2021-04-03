Sunrise Passion Play at Cole Park happening Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday is the big day. With Easter Sunday comes the long awaited Easter Sunrise Passion Play at Cole Park.

This year, the cast of the play only had six weeks to rehearse due to the pandemic and guidelines being lifted. According co-director Deborah Scott-Brown, it usually takes about 150 people to put on the play, but this year they did not have that number.

"It's such a beautiful experience and it's just something you shake, it's something that you embrace the whole year and you look forward to it," said Scott-Brown.

This the 78th year of the play, it begins at 7:10 a.m. on Sunday April 4. It's recommended to get to the park by 6:00 a.m.